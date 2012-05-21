Edition:
London dreams for wrestler Geeta

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat jogs during a practice session outside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat lifts a weight as she exercises during a practice session inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat (in blue) practices with a colleague as her coach Monika Choudhary (R) watches inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat (2nd R) smiles along with her coaches Roin Dobo (L), Ramni Chanu (2nd L) and Monika Choudhary after attending a practice session in Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat wears her hairclip before starting practice at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Wrestler Geeta Phogat practises using a training dummy inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

