London Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Hair stylists discuss looks backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Musician Tom Odell performs on the catwalk at the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Roskanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION)</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A look board is seen on a table backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Designer Tom Ford walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and designer Diane Von Furstenberg judge the Woolmark Prize during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Vivienne Westwood joins her models on the catwalk after the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Central Saint Martins Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2013. This photograph was taken using a multiple exposure setting in the camera. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model gets her hair and nails done before the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Model Chloe Norgaard presents a creation from the PPQ Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Nicole Farhi (C) and Elle UK editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy sit in the front row before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A model waits to have her make up done backstage before the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models rehearse the finale before the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Erdem Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

