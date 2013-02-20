London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hair stylists discuss looks backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hair stylists discuss looks backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Tom Odell performs on the catwalk at the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Tom Odell performs on the catwalk at the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Haizhen Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Roskanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Roskanda Ilincic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION)
A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION)
Models present creations from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A look board is seen on a table backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A look board is seen on a table backstage before the presentation of the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Tom Ford walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Tom Ford walks on the catwalk following the presentation of the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup applied before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and designer Diane Von Furstenberg judge the Woolmark Prize during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and designer Diane Von Furstenberg judge the Woolmark Prize during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vivienne Westwood joins her models on the catwalk after the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Vivienne Westwood joins her models on the catwalk after the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits backstage before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Central Saint Martins Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models present creations from the Central Saint Martins Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2013. This photograph was taken using a multiple exposure setting in the camera. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Aminaka Wilmont Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2013. This photograph was taken using a multiple exposure setting in the camera. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model gets her hair and nails done before the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model gets her hair and nails done before the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the House of Holland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation from the Issa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Chloe Norgaard presents a creation from the PPQ Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Model Chloe Norgaard presents a creation from the PPQ Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Unique for Top Shop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Nicole Farhi (C) and Elle UK editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy sit in the front row before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17,...more
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Nicole Farhi (C) and Elle UK editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy sit in the front row before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model waits to have her make up done backstage before the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model waits to have her make up done backstage before the Holly Fulton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models rehearse the finale before the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models rehearse the finale before the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Erdem Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Erdem Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Temperley Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Who's at LFW?
Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NY Fashion Week.
Who's at NYFW?
Celebrities in the front row at NY Fashion Week.
Show the love!
St Valentine's Day has come to be a symbol of love around the world. Here are some pictures of couples as they show the love.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.