London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An audience member watches the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
