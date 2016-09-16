Edition:
Pictures | Sat Sep 17, 2016 | 2:35am IST

London Fashion Week

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An audience member watches the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An audience member watches the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
An audience member watches the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the PPQ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the Eudon Choi catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
