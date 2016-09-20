Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 8:22pm IST

London Fashion Week

A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Emilio De la Morena show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 40
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 40
A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model is styled backstage of the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 40
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 40
Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Models present creations at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
15 / 40
Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Shoes are displayed against styling boards backstage of the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
16 / 40
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 40
A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model is painted backstage of the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 40
A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model poses backstage of the Fyodor Golan. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
21 / 40
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Fyodor Golan presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashley Williams show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 40
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 40
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 40
A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A model presents a creation at the OSMAN show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 40
Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Models wear creations at the Mimi Wade presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 40
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
30 / 40
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey acknowledges the audience at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Burberry show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Toga show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
34 / 40
A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by A V Robertson at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Julien Macdonald show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
36 / 40
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Matty Bovan at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
37 / 40
A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation by Richard Malone at the Fashion East show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
38 / 40
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland show . REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
39 / 40
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Models present creations at the Teatum Jones show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Next Slideshows

Emmy Award highlights

Emmy Award highlights

Memorable moments at the Emmys as Veep and Game of Thrones take home awards.

19 Sep 2016
Emmy red carpet

Emmy red carpet

Red carpet fashion highlights at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

19 Sep 2016
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

17 Sep 2016
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

17 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast