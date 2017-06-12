Edition:
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
