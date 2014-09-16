Edition:
London Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models present creations from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Temperley Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection at the British Museum during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Designer Cashka poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models present creations from the Temperley Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Blogger Maga Moura poses for a photograph outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week at in London September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has her hair styled backstage before the Paul Smith Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Models present creations from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at the Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

