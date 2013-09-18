Edition:
London Fashion Week

<p>Designer Stella McCartney poses with models wearing creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation at the Haizhen Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Designer Tom Ford walks onto the catwalk after the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model sleeps backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Model Cara Delevigne presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

<p>Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 19, 2013

