London Fashion Week
Designer Stella McCartney poses with models wearing creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations at the Meadham Kirchhoff Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation at the Haizhen Wang Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Peter Pilotto Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Tom Ford walks onto the catwalk after the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model sleeps backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Cara Delevigne presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Paloma Faith watches the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Matthew Williamson Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models practise on the catwalk wearing shoe covers before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the PPQ Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A model has make up applied backstage at the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models present creations from the Mulberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Models present creations from the Julien Macdonald Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Mulberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REU TERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Daks Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model present creations from the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model has her nails painted backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A hairstylist works backstage before the presentation of the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage at the Felder Felder Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A model gets dressed backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Clothes hang on a rail backstage at the J. JS Lee Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Photographs of models are seen on the floor during a casting call for Haizhen Wang's Spring/Summer 2014 collection in central London September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
