Wed Dec 11, 2013

London fog

<p>A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

A bride poses for a photograph on Westminster Bridge as the fog clears in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

A bird flies past the London Eye, on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in central London, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

Soccer goal posts are seen in the autumn mist at Dukes Meadows in Chiswick, west London, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

The early morning sun hits The Shard building as fog clears over London, September 5 , 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

The River Thames is shrouded in fog in London March, 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

A couple cycle through the sports grounds of Dulwich College during a foggy autumn day in south London, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

England players attend a team training session at Wembley Stadium in London November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

A plane lands at Heathrow airport in west London December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

<p>Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

Commuters walk to work along the Thames River as Tower Bridge is shrouded in fog in London, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

People walk cross the Millennium footbridge in front of the Shard on a foggy morning in London, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

Battersea Power Station is reflected in the river Thames on a foggy autumn afternoon in central London, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

