London fog
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
New York's Iron Triangle
Willets Point is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
Diwali celebrations in Leicester
The Diwali celebrations in Leicester are one of the largest in the world outside of India, with around 35,000 people attending it.
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Indigenous World Games
Indigenous peoples from around the world compete in traditional and Western sporting events in Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.