Mon Nov 2, 2015

London fog

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The Big Ben clock is seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A seagull flies past the Big Ben clock on a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers cross Westminster Bridge towards the Houses of Parliament on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog is seen clearing around the Shard skyscraper in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A lamp post is seen in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Boats are moored in front of the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a couple go for a walk in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers cross Westminster Bridge on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A seagull flies past the London Eye during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog is seen clearing around skyscrapers in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A boat is moored in front of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Workers walk along the River Thames on a misty morning in London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
A man takes a picture of the Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament during a foggy day in central London, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
