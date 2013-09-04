Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 5, 2013 | 2:30am IST

London heat ray

<p>Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>A man records a temperature of 54.1 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) from a thermometer touching the floor after an intense beam of sunlight was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>Pedestrians gather outside scaffoldings built to protect two shops from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>Pedestrians walk through an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>Pedestrians walk as sunlight reflects from the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>A woman reacts to the heat on her head from an intense beam of sunlight reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower as she tried to take a photo of an egg frying in a pan in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>A member of the media reacts as reflected sunlight from the Walkie Talkie tower hits him, in central London, September 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>Pedestrians pause to feel the heat from an intense beam of sunlight which was reflected off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>The Walkie Talkie tower is seen in central London, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

<p>People test the temperature of an egg frying in a pan using heat taken from reflected sunlight off the Walkie Talkie tower in central London, September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Thursday, September 05, 2013

