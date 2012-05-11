Edition:
London 1948

<p>A dedication plaque showing a roll-call of medal winners from the 1948 Summer Olympics is displayed at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. It is one of the few remaining items preserved from the original 1923 Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A competitor walks across waterlogged ground at a shooting range at Bisley in south east England, April 22, 2012. Olympic shooting will take place in 2012 at Woolwich Arsenal instead of Bisley, which hosted the Olympic finals in 1908 and 1948. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Competitors shoot on a target range at Bisley in south east England, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Supporters watch from a balcony on the Cottage as Fulham play Wigan Athletic during their Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, April 21, 2012. Fulham was one of several London clubs to host Olympic soccer matches in the 1948 Olympic Games, and parts of the stadium dating from the early 20th century, including the 1905 Johnny Haynes stand and Cottage, remain in use today, giving the venue a unique atmosphere. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Original wooden seating and archive photographs are seen displayed on the Johnny Haynes stand at Craven Cottage in London, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Fulham's Damien Duff takes a corner kick against Wigan Athletic during their Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A cyclist is seen in Richmond Park, against the backdrop of the central London skyline, April 27, 2012. Nothing remains of a complex of wooden huts which housed the athletes village in 1948, where 4,000 overseas competitors were based. For the 2012 Olympics, the cycling road races will pass through Richmond Park en route to the Surrey Hills in southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A derelict street of former Royal Air Force personnel housing is seen at RAF Uxbridge in north London, April 27, 2012. Completely shut down since 2010, the huge old military base housed 2,000 athletes during the 1948 Olympics, in tandem with sites at Richmond Park and student accommodation in Willesden in west London. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. Nothing remains of a complex of wooden huts which housed the athletes village in 1948, where 4,000 overseas competitors were based. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Rowers from Leander rowing club train on the River Thames at Henley in south east England, April 27, 2012. Olympic rowing will take place in 2012 at Eton Dorney instead of Henley, which hosted the Olympic finals in 1908 and 1948. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Rowers from Leander rowing club pass a couple doing early morning exercises as they train on the River Thames at Henley in south east England, April 27, 2012. Henley still hosts the internationally famous annual Regatta every July, and is the location where the most successful Olympic rowing club in the world, Leander, train and are based. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Rowers train on the River Thames at Henley in southeast England, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A swimmer adjusts his goggles at Hillingdon Lido in north London, April 28, 2012. The lido was used as a training pool in 1948 when it was known as Uxbridge Lido, and after falling into disrepair in the late twentieth century, it was restored to its art-deco glory and reopened in 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>A swimmer warms up at Hillingdon Lido in north London, April 28, 2012. The South Korean team will train here in 2012 whilst all swimming finals will take place in Olympic Park in the new 18,000 seat indoor 50 metre pool. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>An Olympic heritage sign is seen next to old stands at Herne Hill Velodrome in south London, May 5, 2012. The Herne Hill Velodrome, which hosted the Olympic finals in 1908 and 1948, had fallen into a poor state of repair until public and private funding helped re-surface the track in early 2012, revitalising the use of the famous old site. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Cyclists compete at a monthly amateur race meet at Herne Hill Velodrome in south London, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Walkers exercise along the Great Avenue in Windsor Great Park in south east England, April 26, 2012. The Great Park was used for the 1948 Olympic cycling road race, which in 2012 will run from central London into the Surrey hills and back again via Richmond Park. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>A cyclist passes near Windsor Castle in Windsor Great Park in south east England, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Visitors on a stadium tour run out of the players tunnel in the rain at Wembley Stadium in London, April 25, 2012. In 1948, the stadium, known then as the Empire Stadium, hosted all the main athletics finals as well as opening and closing ceremonies. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Visitors shelter from the rain as they pass a statue of 1966 England World Cup winning soccer hero Bobby Moore outside Wembley Stadium in London, April 25, 2012. In 1948, the running track was not laid until two weeks before the Games and an absence of infield lighting meant cars were driven inside the stadium to illuminate it for the final two events of the decathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

