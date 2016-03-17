London in the light
A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Holi in Barsana
Devotees celebrate the religious festival of Holi in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh,
SeaWorld's killer whales
SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.
Little horse, big medicine
Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.