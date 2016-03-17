Edition:
London in the light

A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks under a railway bridge in London, Britain March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A Muslim woman pushes a buggy under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman waves as she drives under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A couple runs under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man walks a dog under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A dog walks under a railway bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
