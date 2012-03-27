London landscapes
A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A boy rides his bike on the south bank in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympics Games this summer. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists walk across the Millennium Bridge near the Tate Modern in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A busker plays his electric guitar while standing in the River Thames at low tide along the south bank in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performance artist performs to tourists along the south bank on the River Thames in London March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Battersea Power Station is shrouded in fog on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Canary Wharf on the River Thames in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Shard at sunrise in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Prince Albert memorial in London March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Humpty Dumpty egg sits on the wall of Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A member of the Queen's Guard marches outside Clarence House in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tourists photograph the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A tourist photographs a member of the Queen's Guard on horseback at the entrance to Horse Guards Parade in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the London Eye in London March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of the Houses of Parliament over the River Thames in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bus and taxi pass Big Ben on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
People eat their lunch along the south bank in London March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A bagpiper busks on Westminster Bridge in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A view of Nelson's column in Trafalgar Square in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Next Slideshows
A day at the beach in Somalia
A sunny day on Lido beach is interrupted by the armed arrest of an Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab member.
Balinese new year
Nyepi marks the Balinese new year, where people stay at home to meditate in silence and darkness.
Life on the DMZ
Scenes from the 38th parallel of the Korean Peninsula.
Afghan landscapes
The rugged terrain and lush valleys of Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.