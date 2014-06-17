London men's style
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
