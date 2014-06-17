Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 17, 2014 | 10:21pm IST

London men's style

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
1 / 45
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
2 / 45
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 45
Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Musician Tinie Tempah and model Jourdan Dunn have their photograph taken before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 45
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
5 / 45
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
6 / 45
Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Designer Paul Smith poses with a selection of his shoes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
7 / 45
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 45
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Paul Smith. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
9 / 45
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
10 / 45
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 45
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 45
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
13 / 45
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
14 / 45
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
15 / 45
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
16 / 45
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Moschino collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 45
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 45
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Moschino. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 45
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
20 / 45
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 45
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 45
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
23 / 45
Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Pringle of Scotland. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
24 / 45
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
25 / 45
Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Jeremy Hackett, founder and chairman of Hackett, walks down the catwalk at the end of his show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
26 / 45
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
27 / 45
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
28 / 45
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Hackett. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
29 / 45
Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Shoes are stored in a box backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
30 / 45
Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Bags are stored backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
31 / 45
A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A model has his hair styled and make-up applied backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
32 / 45
A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A fashion assistant adjusts a pair of boots for a model backstage before the Hackett show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 45
A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A model has his nails manicured backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
34 / 45
A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
A model naps backstage before the presentation of Burberry Prorsum. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
35 / 45
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
36 / 45
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
37 / 45
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
38 / 45
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
39 / 45
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
Margaret Howell. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
40 / 45
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
41 / 45
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
42 / 45
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
43 / 45
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
44 / 45
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, June 17, 2014
KTZ. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Next Slideshows

Celebrity dads

Celebrity dads

Famous fathers spending time with their kids.

13 Jun 2014
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

The world's most beautiful women as chosen by Maxim readers.

13 Jun 2014
Rolling Stones on tour

Rolling Stones on tour

The Rolling Stones hit the road for their "14 On Fire" tour.

12 Jun 2014
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

10 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures