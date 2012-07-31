Edition:
London Olympics: Day 4

<p>South Africa's Chad le Clos celebrates winning the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Jordyn Wieber of the U.S. celebrates after she learned that her team won gold in the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating Italy's Andrea Baldini during their men's individual foil bronze medal fencing match at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps won a record 19th Olympic medal on Tuesday when he joined forces with his U.S. team mates to win the 4x200 metres freestyle relay at London's Aquatic Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>South Korea's Jeongsik Won competes on the men's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Russia's Ivan Nifontov celebrates after defeating Japan's Takahiro Nakai (white) during their men's -81kg bronze medal A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Australia's Becchara Palmer dives to save a point during their women's preliminary round beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Britain's Husayn Rosowsky competes against Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi during their men's individual foil round of 64 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero reacts after successful lift on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>South Korea's Choi Byungchul celebrates defeating China's Ma Jinfei during their men's individual foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

<p>Sarah Barrow (front) and Tonia Couch of Britain perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Nordine Oubaali of France (L) fights against Afghanistan's Ajmal Faisal in the men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 boxing match at the ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

<p>Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Dancers, wearing robes to keep themselves warm from the cold, wait outside the court before their performance at halftime at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A Japan fan attends the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match against South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a return to Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak in their women's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Russia's Victoria Komova performs on the asymmetric bars during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>China's Wang Hao (L) and Chen Ruolin perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>South Africa's Pietie Coetzee (L) dribbles the ball during their women's Group B hockey match against New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

<p>Spanish head coach Rafael Aguilar Morillo (R) speaks to match referee Boris Margeta of Slovenia as he points to the replay screen during the men's preliminary round Group A water polo match between Spain and Croatia at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Fans cheer as Britain plays Sweden in their men's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>U.S. players Tim Hutten (front L) and John Mann (C) cheer during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match against Romania at the Water Polo Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Allison Schmitt (C) of the U.S. wins the women's 200m freestyle final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Also in the picture are Australia's Bronte Barratt (R), who won bronze, and Italy's Federica Pellegrini, who finished in fifth place. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Montenegro's Nikola Janovic (R) fights for the ball with Hungary's Norbert Madaras during their men's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Andy Roddick of the U.S. at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

