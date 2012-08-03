London Olympics: Day 7
Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
Belarus' Ihar Makarau fights against Cuba's Oscar Brayson (L) during their men's 100kg repechage judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korea's Jing Jihae takes a shot against France in their women's handball Preliminaries Group B match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Britain's Christopher Sherrington (blue) fights with Russia's Alexander Mikhaylin during their men's 100kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. This picture was taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Viachaslau Modzel of Belarus competes in men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. This picture was taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Belarus' Pavel Lyzhyn competes in the men's shot put Group A qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
South Korea's Woo Young Won celebrates during his men's sabre team quarterfinals fencing match against Germany's Nicolas Limbach at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tennis ball gets compressed against the racquet as Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in their men's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games...more
Yasuhiro Ueyama of Japan competes in the men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Anna Lindberg performs a dive during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gold medallist Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand is lifted up by silver medallist Ondrej Synek (R) of the Czech Republic and bronze medallist Alan Campbell (L) of Britain after the Men's Single Sculls Final event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at...more
USA's Megan Rapinoe (R) and Abby Wambach (14) do their trademark cartwheels after Wamback scored on New Zealand during their women's quarter final soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England August...more
Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Jessica Ennis of Britain competes in her women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletes compete in their men's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman is assisted after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Birhan Getahun of Ethiopia is assisted off the track after suffering an injury during heat 2 of the men's 3000m steeplechase during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
