London Olympics: Day 14

Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight and Allyson Felix, set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach