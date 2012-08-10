Edition:
London Olympics: Day 14

<p>Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Cyclists compete in the men's BMX final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Cyclists compete in the men's BMX final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>China's Qiu Bo performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

China's Qiu Bo performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight and Allyson Felix, set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight and Allyson Felix, set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Brazil's Bruno Rezende celebrates with his team mates winning the second set against Italy during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Brazil's Bruno Rezende celebrates with his team mates winning the second set against Italy during their men's semi-final volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Britain's Peter Waterfield performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

Britain's Peter Waterfield performs a dive during the men's 10m platform preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

<p>South Korea's players toss coach Myung Bo Hong (top) into the air while celebrating their 2-0 victory over Japan in their men's bronze medal soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

South Korea's players toss coach Myung Bo Hong (top) into the air while celebrating their 2-0 victory over Japan in their men's bronze medal soccer match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Germany's Helena Fromm celebrates with a national flag and her coach Carlos Esteves (L) after winning her women's -67kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Australia's Carmen Marton at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Germany's Helena Fromm celebrates with a national flag and her coach Carlos Esteves (L) after winning her women's -67kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Australia's Carmen Marton at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>South Africa's Oscar Pistorius runs the final leg of the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius runs the final leg of the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Referee Jose Eduardo Cornelio (L) of Aruba gestures during the men's -80kg bronze medal taekwondo match between Armenia's Arman Yeremyan and Britain's Muhammad Lutalo (top) at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Referee Jose Eduardo Cornelio (L) of Aruba gestures during the men's -80kg bronze medal taekwondo match between Armenia's Arman Yeremyan and Britain's Muhammad Lutalo (top) at the London Olympic Games at the ExCeL venue August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Russia's Alexey Obmochaev dives for the ball during their men's semi-final volleyball match against Bulgaria at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Russia's Alexey Obmochaev dives for the ball during their men's semi-final volleyball match against Bulgaria at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (in red) fights with Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov on the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov (in red) fights with Russia's Dzhamal Otarsultanov on the Men's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Australia's Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page celebrate as they cross the finish line to win gold in the men's 470 sailing class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Australia's Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page celebrate as they cross the finish line to win gold in the men's 470 sailing class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Spain's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Spain's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Venezuela's Ricardo Roberty Moreno bleeds during his fight with Guinea-Bissau's Augusto Midana on the 74Kg on the Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Venezuela's Ricardo Roberty Moreno bleeds during his fight with Guinea-Bissau's Augusto Midana on the 74Kg on the Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Alex Meyer of the U.S. drinks as he competes in the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Alex Meyer of the U.S. drinks as he competes in the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Italy's Clemente Russo celebrates with his trainers after being declared the winner over Azerbajan's Teymur Mammadov following their Men's Heavy (91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Italy's Clemente Russo celebrates with his trainers after being declared the winner over Azerbajan's Teymur Mammadov following their Men's Heavy (91kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Latvia's Rihards Veide (back C) and Edzus Treimanis (L) crash with France's Quentin Caleyron (14) and Connor Fields of the U.S. as Australia's Khalen Young (R) rides by during the men's BMX semi-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Latvia's Rihards Veide (back C) and Edzus Treimanis (L) crash with France's Quentin Caleyron (14) and Connor Fields of the U.S. as Australia's Khalen Young (R) rides by during the men's BMX semi-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg (R) knocks Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk to the canvas during their Men's Light Welter (64kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Mongolia's Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg (R) knocks Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk to the canvas during their Men's Light Welter (64kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spain's Marc Gasol (R) fouls Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon during their men's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Spain's Marc Gasol (R) fouls Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon during their men's basketball semifinal match at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Montenegro's Bojana Popovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during their women's semi-final match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Montenegro's Bojana Popovic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during their women's semi-final match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Canada's Matthew Judah Gentry on the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Canada's Matthew Judah Gentry on the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Argentina's Miguel Antonio Correa reacts after competing in the men's kayak double (K2) 200m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

Argentina's Miguel Antonio Correa reacts after competing in the men's kayak double (K2) 200m semifinal at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>China's Zou Shiming (L) fights Ireland's Paddy Barnes during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

China's Zou Shiming (L) fights Ireland's Paddy Barnes during their Men's Light Fly (49kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Montenegro's players look on in the final seconds of their team's loss to Croatia in their Men's Semifinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Montenegro's players look on in the final seconds of their team's loss to Croatia in their Men's Semifinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Athletes dive at the start of the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Athletes dive at the start of the men's 10km marathon swimming at Hyde Park during the London Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Japan's team are seen from underwater as they dive in to perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Japan's team are seen from underwater as they dive in to perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Russia's Denis Tsargush on the semifinals of the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Jordan Ernest Burroughs of U.S. (in red) fights with Russia's Denis Tsargush on the semifinals of the Men's 74Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's Daria Dmitrievai competes using the ribbon in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Russia's Daria Dmitrievai competes using the ribbon in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

