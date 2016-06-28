Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 29, 2016 | 12:15am IST

London shows love for Europe

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, inTrafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Pro-European Union protestors gather in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
