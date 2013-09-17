Edition:
London street style

<p>Fashion designers Nadia (R) and Zehra Mustafa pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Fashion historian and writer Amber Jane Butchart poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>(L-R) Members of the band ''Plastic',' Sam, Tom and Lulu, pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Fashion bloggers for Singh Street Style Pardeep Bahra (L), Harmeet Saini (C) and Mani Dhand pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>A woman on a mobile phone wanders through a line-up of people being photographed in the courtyard at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Blogger Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>People wait in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Kate Zelentsova poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Darren McPhater (R) and Catriana Wilson pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A man makes a picture of a model carrying balloons in the courtyard of Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Stylist Tani Nichols poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion Blogger for Girl In Menswear Sophia Marinho De Lemos poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion designer Dee Zaine poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Makeup artist Olga Stepanenko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion blogger for Stella's Wardrobe, Stella Kattermann poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion blogger for Nicely Turned Out Hannah Bodsworth poses with her son George during a break from taking photographs at London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Fashion industry employees Maneerut Ongsaranont (L), Kityaporn Chaithavornsathien (C) and Intira Narksakul of Bangkok, wear outfits from Daks as they pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>People queue for the Holly Fulton show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>MTV presenter Laura Whitmore arrives at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Cristabelle Batcherlor poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Editor Olivia Singer poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Women wait outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A woman waits outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Nana (L) and Yuki pose outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>People stand on a side street near Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

<p>Naomi Davies poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Fashion designer Dee Dee Zaine poses for a photograph before attending a fashion presentation at Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Fashion designer Kokko poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Blogger Florrie Clarke poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

