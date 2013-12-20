Edition:
Pictures | Fri Dec 20, 2013 | 10:15pm IST

London theater collapse

<p>Emergency services look at the roof of the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue after part of the ceiling collapsed in central London, December 19, 2013. Emergency services said nearly 90 people had been injured in a packed London theater when part of the ceiling collapsed during a performance, bringing the city's West End theater district to a standstill.The audience was showered with masonry and debris following the incident at the Apollo Theater, where about 720 people including many families were watching the hugely popular play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Emergency services look at the roof of the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue after part of the ceiling collapsed in central London, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>People receive medical attention on a bus after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A woman receives medical attention after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Police officers stand on duty outside the Apollo Theatre on the morning after part of its ceiling collapsed on spectators as they watched a performance, in central London, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>People receive medical attention after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A woman receives medical attention after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>People receive medical attention on a bus after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>People receive medical attention after part of the ceiling at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue collapsed in central London, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>The Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue is seen in central London, December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

