London's last greyhound track
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People queue before greyhound races at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man leaves with a greyhound after the last race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bookmakers arrive before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Trainers present greyhounds before a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punters look at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bookmaker prepares before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A greyhound crosses the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman looks at her phone before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A punter drinks beer before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman eats a burger before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bookmaker holds money before a greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punters wait before the first greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A punter looks at greyhound race cards at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Punters celebrate after the final greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman drinks a beer after the last greyhound race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A punter holds a greyhound betting slip in his mouth at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy sleeps during a greyhound race break at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks at the greyhound race track at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Greyhounds cross the finish line during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A punter holds a greyhound race card at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
