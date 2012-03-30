London's little Venice
People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-mile (14.5-kilometre) Regent's Canal is one of the capital's best-kept secrets. Largely hidden behind buildings, the line sneaks its way through a...more
People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-mile (14.5-kilometre) Regent's Canal is one of the capital's best-kept secrets. Largely hidden behind buildings, the line sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes. Starting at the houseboats of Little Venice, it wends its way through Camden Lock and fashionable East London, and bypasses the site of the London 2012 Olympic Games before ending in Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A gate is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A gate is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A life belt is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A life belt is seen along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bird stands on a broken boat on the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A bird stands on a broken boat on the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Illustrator John Keane paints 'Little Venice', part of the Regent's Canal, in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Illustrator John Keane paints 'Little Venice', part of the Regent's Canal, in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker climbs up a tree along the Regent's Canal in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker climbs up a tree along the Regent's Canal in London, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The clothes of a homeless person hang on a tree along the footpath of the Regent's Canal near London Zoo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The clothes of a homeless person hang on a tree along the footpath of the Regent's Canal near London Zoo March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Busker "Roots" poses for a photograph on the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Busker "Roots" poses for a photograph on the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coot sits in a tire along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coot sits in a tire along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog (R) stands next to grafitti of a coot along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog (R) stands next to grafitti of a coot along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People sit in the sunshine along the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People sit in the sunshine along the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks on along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man looks on along the Regent's Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman prepares a turkish pancake at Camden Lock Market on the Regent's Canal in north London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman prepares a turkish pancake at Camden Lock Market on the Regent's Canal in north London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man plays guitar on a narrow boat on the Regent's Canal, near Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man plays guitar on a narrow boat on the Regent's Canal, near Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors as they walk past an antiques store at Chapel Market on the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians are reflected in mirrors as they walk past an antiques store at Chapel Market on the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal at Camden Lock in north London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is pictured in a office at the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is pictured in a office at the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man (L) walks past a pub alongside the Regent's Canal, north London March 21, 2012. Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man (L) walks past a pub alongside the Regent's Canal, north London March 21, 2012. Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man cycles along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man cycles along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swans swim on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swans swim on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman knits on a balcony along the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman knits on a balcony along the Regent's Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A swan swims past graffiti on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A swan swims past graffiti on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Writer David Gee poses for a photograph on his narrow boat "Promise" on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Writer David Gee poses for a photograph on his narrow boat "Promise" on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waits behind a counter at the Griddlers Cafe, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman waits behind a counter at the Griddlers Cafe, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks past a gate of a car conversion store, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks past a gate of a car conversion store, close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site on the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man rows past the Olympic stadium along the Regent's Canal, close to the London 2012 Olympic Games site in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man rows past the Olympic stadium along the Regent's Canal, close to the London 2012 Olympic Games site in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reads a newspaper in a garden along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman reads a newspaper in a garden along the footpath of the Regent's Canal in Little Venice in London, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A cyclist rides along the footpath of the Regent's Canal close to the London 2012 Olympics Games site in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubber boots are seen along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rubber boots are seen along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man uses his mobile phone along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man uses his mobile phone along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man sits on a wall outside a pub along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man sits on a wall outside a pub along the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man fishes on the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man fishes on the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The animated light sculpture 'Diver' by artist Ron Haselden is seen on the side of the Regents Canal in Angel, north London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The animated light sculpture 'Diver' by artist Ron Haselden is seen on the side of the Regents Canal in Angel, north London March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Houses are reflected in the Regents Canal in London March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man enjoys the sun along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man enjoys the sun along the footpath of the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is reflected in a mirror as he removes graffiti from a bridge along the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is reflected in a mirror as he removes graffiti from a bridge along the Regents Canal in London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A narrow boat is moored along the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A narrow boat is moored along the Regent's Canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Construction worker Ray Anderson eats breakfast at The Griddlers Cafe on the Regent's canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Construction worker Ray Anderson eats breakfast at The Griddlers Cafe on the Regent's canal in east London March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Olympic stadium is seen from Hackney Wick Overground station along the Regent's Canal in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Olympic stadium is seen from Hackney Wick Overground station along the Regent's Canal in east London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Ballet therapy
A Chicago program designed for children with cerebral palsy.
World's smallest puppy
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix puppy, weighed just 1 ounce and fit into a teaspoon when born. She could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in...
Snapshots from Vietnam
The last U.S. combat soldiers withdrew on this day in 1973.
Urine hard-boiled eggs
Basins and buckets of boys' urine are collected from primary school toilets, which is the key ingredient in "virgin boy eggs", a local tradition of soaking and...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.