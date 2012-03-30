London's little Venice

People sit in a boat at Little Venice on the Regent's Canal, in north London March 24, 2012. The nine-mile (14.5-kilometre) Regent's Canal is one of the capital's best-kept secrets. Largely hidden behind buildings, the line sneaks its way through a rich collage of urban landscapes. Starting at the houseboats of Little Venice, it wends its way through Camden Lock and fashionable East London, and bypasses the site of the London 2012 Olympic Games before ending in Limehouse Basin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth