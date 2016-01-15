Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 16, 2016 | 3:56am IST

Long lines in Venezuela

People line up to buy basic products outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People line up to buy basic products outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
People line up to buy basic products outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 23
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015.REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 23
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 23
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 23
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 23
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 23
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 23
National Guards control access as people line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

National Guards control access as people line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
National Guards control access as people line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 23
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 23
People stand in line to buy goods outside a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People stand in line to buy goods outside a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People stand in line to buy goods outside a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 23
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 23
People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans whatever their political convictions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans...more

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans whatever their political convictions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 23
A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
A customer uses a mobile phone while sitting inside a shopping trolley next to children at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 23
An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
An army reservist checks a list of items purchased as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 23
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2013
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 23
People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 23
A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2013
A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 23
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 23
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 23
People queue up to pay inside a Farmatodo drugstore in Caracas February 3, 2015. Authorities are pressing charges against Venezuelan pharmacy chain Farmatodo for not opening enough check-out counters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People queue up to pay inside a Farmatodo drugstore in Caracas February 3, 2015. Authorities are pressing charges against Venezuelan pharmacy chain Farmatodo for not opening enough check-out counters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
People queue up to pay inside a Farmatodo drugstore in Caracas February 3, 2015. Authorities are pressing charges against Venezuelan pharmacy chain Farmatodo for not opening enough check-out counters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 23
A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2013
A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 23
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 23
A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2013
A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
New York, New York

New York, New York

Next Slideshows

New York, New York

New York, New York

One year in the city that never sleeps.

15 Jan 2016
Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State assault on Jakarta

Islamic State militants launched a gun and bomb assault on Indonesia's capital, marking the first assault on the Muslim-majority country by the radical group.

15 Jan 2016
The Republican debates

The Republican debates

Highlights from the sixth official Republican presidential debate.

15 Jan 2016
Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Here is how Indians are celebrating harvest season.

15 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast