Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 11:35pm IST

Long live the King

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
