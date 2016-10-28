Long live the King
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honour, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners gather outside of the Grand Palace to sing for a recording of the royal anthem in honour of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Male inmates pay their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Workers install a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at a building in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok....more
A mourner uses her mobile phone to take a photograph of an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A mourner pays her respect to a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the City Pilar Shrine near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
