Long live the Queen

<p>Queen Elizabeth leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth attends the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, southern England, October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool </p>

<p>Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection</p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth stands as she delivers a speech at the start of a state banquet for France's President Nicolas Sarkozy at Windsor Castle, near London, March 26, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth walks with her husband Prince Philip through the Royal Gallery after delivering her speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carl De Souza/Pool </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip leave the Houses of Parliament following the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey by car, after attending the annual Commonwealth Day Observance, in London, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks during her visit to Newcastle, northern England, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth wears the Imperial State Crown as she reads the Queen's Speech from the throne in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament, London, November 6, 2007. REUTERS/Alistair Grant/Pool </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth arrives on the Ladies Day, the third day of horse racing at Royal Ascot in southern England, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth arrives for the royal premiere of A Bunch of Amateurs at the Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square, London, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth, her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Harry and Prince Charles watch a flypast of aircraft from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and David Webster are talking with Margot Fonteyn at CG Gala, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth poses for a regimental photograph with members of the Royal Mercian and Lancastrian Yeomanry following a homecoming service at Lichfield Cathedral, following their return from operations in Afghanistan in Lichfield, central England, July 20 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend the State Opening of Parliament, in central London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth is seen on a television screen making her speech next to a painting of herself during the State Opening of Parliament in London, November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk through the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament, London May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh before a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace in London, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth attends the annual Christmas service at Sandringham Church in Norfolk, eastern England, December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth II looks out from her horse drawn carriage as she is driven from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the State opening of Parliament in London, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool. </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth wears the State Crown as she walks through the Royal Gallery in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, November 23, 2004. REUTERS/Russell Boyce </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks around the English Market in Cork, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

