Long live the Queen

<p>A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee, in central London, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee, in central London, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, June 02, 2012

<p>Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Finn Grant of Criccieth, Wales, poses with a British flag and England hat on the infield while attending Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Finn Grant of Criccieth, Wales, poses with a British flag and England hat on the infield while attending Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A State Trumpeter of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment arrives at the Hyde Park Barracks in London, March 28, 2012. The Regiment will play a significant role in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Trooping the Colour and the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A State Trumpeter of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment arrives at the Hyde Park Barracks in London, March 28, 2012. The Regiment will play a significant role in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Trooping the Colour and the London 2012 Olympics....more

<p>Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>Soldiers take part in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Soldiers take part in the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Original bottle of beers commemorating Britain Queen Elizabeth's silver jubilee are lined up beneath a commemorative plate from 1977 in The Jubilee pub in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Original bottle of beers commemorating Britain Queen Elizabeth's silver jubilee are lined up beneath a commemorative plate from 1977 in The Jubilee pub in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Racegoers watch the racing from an open top routemaster bus on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Racegoers watch the racing from an open top routemaster bus on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>People walk past a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth announcing the Diamond Jubilee 2012 inside the window of a shop in the Colony of Gibraltar, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People walk past a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth announcing the Diamond Jubilee 2012 inside the window of a shop in the Colony of Gibraltar, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Abseilers secure a giant canvas along the River Thames of a photograph showing Britain's Royal Family during the 1977 Silver Jubilee, London May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Abseilers secure a giant canvas along the River Thames of a photograph showing Britain's Royal Family during the 1977 Silver Jubilee, London May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Self portraits by 200,000 children are projected onto Buckingham Palace to form portraits of Queen Elizabeth in central London April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Self portraits by 200,000 children are projected onto Buckingham Palace to form portraits of Queen Elizabeth in central London April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Members of staff stand on balconies for the a visit by Britain's Queen Elizabeth for the official opening of the Central Manchester City Hospitals in Manchester, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool </p>

Members of staff stand on balconies for the a visit by Britain's Queen Elizabeth for the official opening of the Central Manchester City Hospitals in Manchester, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

<p>Antique tins depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth are for sale in a shop in Portobello Market in west London, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili </p>

Antique tins depicting Britain's Queen Elizabeth are for sale in a shop in Portobello Market in west London, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

<p>Union Jack flags decorate a window on Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Union Jack flags decorate a window on Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>23 month old Scarlett Rose Green tests a Union flag bowler hat for size at The Jubilee pub ahead of Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

23 month old Scarlett Rose Green tests a Union flag bowler hat for size at The Jubilee pub ahead of Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Royal Canadian Mounted Police ride across The Mall, with Buckingham Palace at rear, in central London, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Royal Canadian Mounted Police ride across The Mall, with Buckingham Palace at rear, in central London, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter flies in formation above RAF Odiham in Hampshire, southern England during a rehearsal for Saturday's Diamond Jubilee flypast over Windsor Castle, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter flies in formation above RAF Odiham in Hampshire, southern England during a rehearsal for Saturday's Diamond Jubilee flypast over Windsor Castle, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A worker paints a design onto a mug as part of the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, central England February 24, 2012. Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 60th year on the throne in 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT FOOD)</p>

A worker paints a design onto a mug as part of the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, central England February 24, 2012. Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 60th year on the throne in 2012. ...more

<p>Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) during a car trip with her parents and sister around the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1941. REUTERS/www.britishcouncil.org/film</p>

Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) during a car trip with her parents and sister around the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1941. REUTERS/www.britishcouncil.org/film

<p>Hawk Jets in a diamond formation fly past Windsor Castle during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in Windsor, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Hawk Jets in a diamond formation fly past Windsor Castle during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in Windsor, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Artist and sculptor Ann Carrington (R) and an assistant pose with the banner, which will be used during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the Thames, in her studio in Margate, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Colin Baldwin/POOL</p>

Artist and sculptor Ann Carrington (R) and an assistant pose with the banner, which will be used during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the Thames, in her studio in Margate, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Colin Baldwin/POOL

<p>Chocolates created in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee are displayed at Biscuiteers in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Chocolates created in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee are displayed at Biscuiteers in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>The Queen Victoria Memorial is prepared for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee concert as seen from the roof of Buckingham Palace in London, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/POOL </p>

The Queen Victoria Memorial is prepared for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee concert as seen from the roof of Buckingham Palace in London, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/POOL

<p>A man waves as he walks past a banner with an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth announcing the Diamond Jubilee 2012 on the facade of the Parliament of the Colony of Gibraltar in downtown Gibraltar, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A man waves as he walks past a banner with an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth announcing the Diamond Jubilee 2012 on the facade of the Parliament of the Colony of Gibraltar in downtown Gibraltar, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Tea is poured into a mug using a tea pot from the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tea is poured into a mug using a tea pot from the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Gunner Danielle Hamilton prepares a horse for an inspection parade of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Wellington Barracks in London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Gunner Danielle Hamilton prepares a horse for an inspection parade of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Wellington Barracks in London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>The Royal Yacht Britannia's Royal Barge sails past a flag during its first sea trials in fifteen years in a harbour in Edinburgh, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

The Royal Yacht Britannia's Royal Barge sails past a flag during its first sea trials in fifteen years in a harbour in Edinburgh, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A worker examines a mug as part of the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

A worker examines a mug as part of the Diamond Jubilee Collection at the Emma Bridgewater pottery factory in Stoke-On-Trent, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A military band marches during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

A military band marches during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Royal Air Force Hawk training aircraft perform a flypast during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster in Windsor, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool </p>

Royal Air Force Hawk training aircraft perform a flypast during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Armed Forces Parade and Muster in Windsor, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

<p>Pub landlord Scott Green hangs Union flag bunting across The Jubilee pub ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Pub landlord Scott Green hangs Union flag bunting across The Jubilee pub ahead of Britain Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee celebrations in Sunbury-on-Thames in south west London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Members of the 1st Battalion and No. 7 Company the Coldstream Guards line up for inspection before being presented with their new colours by the Queen at Windsor Castle, near London, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Members of the 1st Battalion and No. 7 Company the Coldstream Guards line up for inspection before being presented with their new colours by the Queen at Windsor Castle, near London, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut poses with Queen Victoria's Small Diamond Crown at the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut poses with Queen Victoria's Small Diamond Crown at the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A woman walks past silkscreen prints of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by Andy Warhol during a press view at the National Portrait Gallery in London, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A woman walks past silkscreen prints of Britain's Queen Elizabeth by Andy Warhol during a press view at the National Portrait Gallery in London, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A shopkeeper hangs a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth made from tiny photographs of cigars and cigar labels, inside a cigar shop along Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A shopkeeper hangs a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth made from tiny photographs of cigars and cigar labels, inside a cigar shop along Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Union Jack flags hang over Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Union Jack flags hang over Elizabeth Street in London, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>A sea cadet marches during a procession to deliver the Jubilee Crystal Diamond to the safe-keeping of the Tower of London, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A sea cadet marches during a procession to deliver the Jubilee Crystal Diamond to the safe-keeping of the Tower of London, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

