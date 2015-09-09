Long live the Queen
Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL
Queen Elizabeth as a child and about to throw a snowball at nurserymaid Bobo. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth (rear) as a child on a slide with her sister Margaret. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth, with her sister Margaret (rear), during a car trip with their parents around the grounds of Windsor Castle. REUTERS/British Council
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh walking in the grounds of Broadlands in southern England, the home of the Duke's uncle, Earl Mountbatten on their honeymoon, November 1947. REUTERS/The Royal Collection/Handout
A photo taken in the 1970s of Queen Elizabeth standing on a beach at an unknown location. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and David Webster talking with Margot Fonteyn in London, June 10, 1958. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth watches racing at the Epsom Derby as Prince Charles talks with the Queen Mother, June 2, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth walks through the British War Cemetery in Bayeux during ceremonies commemorating the 50th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 6th, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Queen Elizabeth receives a bouquet of flowers from a toddler as the Queen mother looks on after Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church, December 25, 1998. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A hand reaches out to greet Queen Elizabeth II after she walked through the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, October 21, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer
The Princess of Wales chats to Queen Elizabeth II at St Margaret's Church, Westminster, October 8, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, walks through the Royal Gallery to the House of Lords to attend the State Opening of Parliament, November 24, 1998. REUTERS/File
Nelson Mandela accompanies Queen Elizabeth in a carriage ride to a Buckingham Palace lunch on the first day of his state visit to Britain, July 9, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
Former U.S. President George Bush bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, November 30, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of England enjoys the costumes of the Moko Jumbies, a West Indian holiday tradition, as she walks through the streets of Anguilla, February 19, 1994. REUTERS/John Kuntz
Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh look at the mass of floral tributes laid outside Buckingham Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 5, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Queen Elizabeth records her televised Christmas message broadcast, December 25, 1996. REUTERS/Handout
Queen Elizabeth lights a beacon floating in the Thames as she travels by boat to the Millennium Dome, December 31, 1999. REUTERS/File
The Queen and Prince Charles walk behind the Queen Mother's coffin following her funeral at Westminster Abbey in central London, April 9, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
U.S. President Bill Clinton applauds before the Queen Elizabeth II's speech at the Guildhall dinner, June 4, 1994. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Queen Elizabeth II travels to St Paul's Cathedral in the Coronation Carriage as crowds of wellwishers line the route ahead of the Golden Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in London, June 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/David Sandison
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh travel back to Buckingham Palace after the Golden Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 4, 2002. REUTERS/POOL/Murray Sanders
Queen Elizabeth stands in silence inside the 'Neue Wache' anti-war memorial in front of a sculpture 'Mother with dead son' by German artist Kaethe Kollwitz in Berlin, November 2, 2004. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Queen Elizabeth smiles with Prince Harry during the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, April 12, 2006. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walk at Broadlands in Romsey, southern England, in 2007. REUTERS/Fiona Hanson/Pool
Queen Elizabeth listens to a verse of the Koran at the Green Mosque in Bursa, Turkey, May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Riza Ozel /Pool
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles point as they watch a sack race with Princess Anne during The Braemar Gathering in Braemar, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, sits in the House of Lords before delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament, May 14, 1997. REUTERS/Ian Waldie
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she walks during her visit to Newcastle, northern England, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend the State Opening of Parliament, May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip, after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she stands with Prince William on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with other members of their families, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for an official photograph with their families on the day of their wedding in the throne room at Buckingham Palace, April 29, 2011. (Front row L-R) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes,...more
Queen Elizabeth enters Croke Park stadium with Ireland's President Mary McAleese and Gaelic Athletic Association President Christy Cooney in Dublin, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Maxwell's/POOL
Queen Elizabeth attends a service for the Order of the British Empire, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
Queen Elizabeth and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk during a visit to Leicester, central England, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Queen Elizabeth leaves Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster in the 1902 State Landau after a lunch to mark her Diamond Jubilee, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/pool
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Queen Elizabeth smiles as a robot waves to her during her visit at the Technical University of Berlin in Germany, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London, June 13, 2015....more
Queen Elizabeth leaves the Houses of Parliament after delivering her speech at the annual State Opening of Parliament in London, November 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the National Memorial to the Few in Folkestone, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Queen Elizabeth smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders' Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks in London, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
