Look who's at Wimbledon
Actor Sienna Miller on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Charles Dance on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Editor of American Vogue Anna Wintour on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former footballer Thierry Henry with Andrea Rajacic and Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton arrive on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former footballer David Beckham and his son Romeo on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Josh Hartnett and partner Tamsin Egerton on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former footballer David Beckham and his mother Sandra Beckham at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Actor Bradley Cooper watches the match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Gilles Simon of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Editor of American Vogue Anna Wintour watches on centre court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Opera singer Katherine Jenkins on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Entertainer Stephen Fry and former tennis player Martina Navratilova at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sits in the royal box at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rapper Drake (R) watch the match between Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former tennis player Martina Navratilova waves to spectators on Centre Court as she is introduced at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Browne
German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger gestures at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former racing driver Jackie Stewart (R) sits on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor Jack O'Connell (R) watches the action on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Model's Chrissy Teigen (L) and Karlie Kloss at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Former tennis player Ilie Nastase in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez (R) in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Golfers Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter in the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Will Poulter arrives on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
