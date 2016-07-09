Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 9, 2016 | 7:25am IST

Look who's at Wimbledon

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
1 / 29
Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk.
2 / 29
Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Roger Federer's wife Mirka watches his match against Canada's Milos Raonic as former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg looks on.
3 / 29
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Model Heidi Klum.
4 / 29
Prince Andrew. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince Andrew.
5 / 29
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
6 / 29
Musician Barry Gibb. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Musician Barry Gibb.
7 / 29
Actor Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Actor Sophie Turner.
8 / 29
Sophie, Countess of Wessex. REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

REUTERS/Ben Curtis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
9 / 29
David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Paul Childs

REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
David Beckham with his son Cruz in the stands on centre court watching Switzerland's Roger Federer against Croatia's Marin Cilic.
10 / 29
Pippa Middleton. REUTERS/Paul Childs

REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Pippa Middleton.
11 / 29
Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R). REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Singer Katherine Jenkins with Andrew Jonathan Levitas and actor Charles Dance (R).
12 / 29
Sir Alex Ferguson. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Sir Alex Ferguson.
13 / 29
Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Former Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg.
14 / 29
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend model Frances Aaternir.
15 / 29
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

REUTERS/Clive Brunskill/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, actor Jude Law and his girlfriend Phillipa Coan, and actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.
16 / 29
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Oracene Price, the mother of Venus and Serena Williams.
17 / 29
David Beckham. REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
David Beckham.
18 / 29
Martina Hingis. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Martina Hingis.
19 / 29
Actor Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
Actor Sienna Miller.
20 / 29
Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match. REUTERS/Paul Childs

REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Boris Becker, coach of Serbia's Novak Djokovic watches his match.
21 / 29
David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play. REUTERS/Paul Childs

REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
David Beckham shakes hands with former Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg as American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Roger Federer's wife Mirka look on before the start of play.
22 / 29
Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray's wife Kim (R) before his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.
23 / 29
Actor Gemma Arterton. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Actor Gemma Arterton.
24 / 29
David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play. REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
David Beckham and his mother Sandra perform the wave as rain delays play.
25 / 29
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton.
26 / 29
Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Pippa Middleton after Switzerland's Roger Federer's match against Steve Johnson of the U.S.
27 / 29
John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
John McEnroe, coach of Canada's Milos Raonic applauds during his match against Belgium's David Goffin.
28 / 29
Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Venus Williams' mother Oracene Price watches her match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina.
29 / 29
