Lord Ram's lila
An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on...more
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People sit on the ground as they watch the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist peeps out from behind a curtain as he waits backstage to take part in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Artists perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Richa Kumari, 17, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of Mandodari, wife of demon king Ravana, in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan shows an effigy of demon king Ravana, to a customer (not pictured) in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
