Lord Ram's lila

An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on October 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

