Wed Oct 21, 2015

Lord Ram's lila

An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on October 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed demon king "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on October 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An artist dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman acts in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People sit on the ground as they watch the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People sit on the ground as they watch the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
People sit on the ground as they watch the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist peeps out from behind a curtain as he waits backstage to take part in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist peeps out from behind a curtain as he waits backstage to take part in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An artist peeps out from behind a curtain as he waits backstage to take part in the Ramlila performance, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in Ahmedabad, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Artists perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Artists perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Artists perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Richa Kumari, 17, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of Mandodari, wife of demon king Ravana, in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Richa Kumari, 17, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of Mandodari, wife of demon king Ravana, in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Richa Kumari, 17, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of Mandodari, wife of demon king Ravana, in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan shows an effigy of demon king Ravana, to a customer (not pictured) in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artisan shows an effigy of demon king Ravana, to a customer (not pictured) in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An artisan shows an effigy of demon king Ravana, to a customer (not pictured) in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Artists dressed as demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) pose while standing during Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
