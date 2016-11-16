Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 5:10am IST

Los Angeles Auto Show

Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses with a Porsche 911 RSR race car at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses with a Porsche 911 RSR race car at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Tennis star Maria Sharapova poses with a Porsche 911 RSR race car at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 17
Star Wars fans climb on board as Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Star Wars fans climb on board as Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Star Wars fans climb on board as Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 17
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 17
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Smart electric car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mercedes introduces the 2017 Smart electric car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Smart electric car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 17
Mazda introduces the 2017 Mazda CX-5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mazda introduces the 2017 Mazda CX-5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mazda introduces the 2017 Mazda CX-5. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 17
The interior of the 2017 electric Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The interior of the 2017 electric Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
The interior of the 2017 electric Mini Countryman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 17
Tennis star Maria Sharapova reacts as actor Patrick Dempsey tries to convince her to get into a Porsche 911 RSR race car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tennis star Maria Sharapova reacts as actor Patrick Dempsey tries to convince her to get into a Porsche 911 RSR race car. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Tennis star Maria Sharapova reacts as actor Patrick Dempsey tries to convince her to get into a Porsche 911 RSR race car. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 17
Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Nissan introduces the 2017 Nissan Rogue Star Wars Edition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 17
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mercedes introduces the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 17
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 17
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 17
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Alfa Romeo introduces the 2018 Stelvio SUV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 17
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 17
The Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
The Chevrolet Bolt EV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 17
Mazda's RT24-P prototype car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mazda's RT24-P prototype car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mazda's RT24-P prototype car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 17
The back seat of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The back seat of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
The back seat of the 2017 Land Rover Discovery. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 17
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mercedes introduces the 2017 AMG GT C Roadster. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Presidential Medal of Freedom

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Next Slideshows

Presidential Medal of Freedom

Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Barack Obama selected key figures in sports, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, activism, academia and entertainment to be awarded the 2016 Presidential...

17 Nov 2016
Inside the restored Capitol dome

Inside the restored Capitol dome

The rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, a soaring symbol of national unity since the 19th century, is completed.

16 Nov 2016
Braving the Dead Sea

Braving the Dead Sea

Athletes and eco-activists swim across the Dead Sea, the first people to thrash their way over a body of water so salty that it poisons anyone who drinks it.

16 Nov 2016
Sexiest man alive

Sexiest man alive

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops People magazine's list of sexiest men for 2016.

16 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast