Pictures | Tue Apr 24, 2012

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

<p>Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

