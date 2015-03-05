Lost at sea
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean...more
Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
Volcano erupts in Chile
Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Countdown to execution
Two convicted Australian drug smugglers were transferred from a Bali prison to an island for execution along with other foreigners.
World's most expensive cities
The most expensive cities in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.