Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 8:00pm IST

Lost at sea

A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin, containing the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy, is carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Coffins are unloaded from a vehicle, to be used to contain the bodies of migrants who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin that will be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy is seen at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Workers carry an empty coffin, to be used to contain the body of a migrant who died while trying to reach Italy on a rubber boat, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Police escort migrants as they are disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
