Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2012 | 4:05am IST

Lost pets of Fukushima

<p>Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25,...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 18
<p>A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 18
<p>Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 18
<p>A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 18
<p>A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 18
<p>Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 18
<p>The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 18
<p>United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 18
<p>The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 18
<p>A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 18
<p>A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 18
<p>A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
14 / 18
<p>A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout </p>

A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
15 / 18
<p>A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout</p>

A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
16 / 18
<p>A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, with many of them having to leave behind their pets. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout </p>

A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, with many of them having to leave behind their pets. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
17 / 18
<p>A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and a lack of food, and they are now struggling with the region's freezing winter weather. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout </p>

A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25,...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and a lack of food, and they are now struggling with the region's freezing winter weather. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Yogaqua

Yogaqua

Next Slideshows

Yogaqua

Yogaqua

Yogaqua is the melding of yoga and paddleboarding.

30 Jan 2012
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event pits competitors against an assault course.

30 Jan 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

28 Jan 2012
Travels on the Mekong

Travels on the Mekong

Life along the jungly banks of the Asian waterway.

27 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast