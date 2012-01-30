Lost pets of Fukushima
Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25,...more
Cats, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
Dogs, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A dogwhich was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A dog, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
Dogs which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone around Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside cages at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. ...more
The body of small dog is seen in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) Representative Director Yasunori Hoso speaks in front of a destroyed house in Namie town, inside the 20km exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato more
The ashes of cats who died after being rescued from the Fukushima exclusion zone, are placed in urns at the United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan)'s pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cats, which were rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, are seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A cat, which was rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from Okuma town inside the 20 km exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa...more
A dog, rescued by United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) from inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is seen inside a cage at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture...more
A dog is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, which is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo released by UKC...more
A dog which is rescued by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) is seen inside a cage in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this...more
A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A...more
A cows which are escaped from a farm across the street in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and massive tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years and forced residents around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to flee, with many of them having to leave behind their pets. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout
A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25,...more
A cow which escaped from a farm is removed from a highway by members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) in Namie town, where is inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, December 25, 2011, in this handout photo relased by UKC Japan. Dogs and cats that were abandoned in the Fukushima exclusion zone after last year's nuclear crisis have had to survive high radiation and a lack of food, and they are now struggling with the region's freezing winter weather. REUTERS/UKC Japan/Hanout
