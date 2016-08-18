Louisiana under water
A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding, as seen in an aerial view August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters
Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
A swimming pool at the home of Marilyn Driggers is filled with floodwater from the Amite River after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Contaminated floodwaters impact a neighborhood as seen in an aerial view in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters
Donald Ezell walks on the flooded street he lives on in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Discarded belongings from a flooded home are piled outside after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Ashley Ayala, 20, Lionel Vogel, Lynn Woodward, and Charlie Romano (L to R) clean out a refrigerator after Woodward's home was flooded due to heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Megan Schexnayder and David McNeely (R) sit on the porch of a home which is surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rains in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Trees and shrubs along the interstate highway 12 (I-12) have visible water marks showing the extent of flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
A flooded baseball field at the Gonzales Civic Center is seen in an aerial view in Gonzales, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters
Todd Stevens, 45, removes baseboard from his flood-damaged home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Floodwaters cover streets of a residential area in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
A bathtub is covered in mud in a flooded home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Flooded homes are seen in Prairieville, Louisiana, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Residents use a boat to navigate through flood waters in Ascension Parish. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Johnette Folse stands in her flood damaged living room in Denham Springs. Folse said she used the kayak seen in the photo to rescue her animals all of whom survived the flood. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A submerged vehicle is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The floodwaters recede from Bethel United Methodist Cemetery in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Renton Affray, a firefighter with the St. Amant Fire Department, embraces his girlfriend Malie Geautrux on a flooded street in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A high water vehicle drives down a road in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An airboat brings rescued residents to safety in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Flooded homes are seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Troy Lukuette (L) and Cayde Lukuette fill sand bags as a response to flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A submerged mailbox is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A resident transfers his belongings into a boat after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A casket is seen in front of a partially submerged church in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A truck carrying a boat drives through the remaining floodwaters on Liberty Road in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Brittany Addox (R) comforts her dog, Maggie, after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Next Slideshows
Sakshi Malik wins Bronze
India's first medal at Rio Games - Sakshi Malik wins bronze in women's freestyle 58 kg category.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Weightlifting judging scandal
Tensions rose when Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi's approached the jury after his second clean and jerk attempt was approved by two of the three judges only...
California's Clayton Fire
Firefighters battle the fast-moving Clayton Fire in Northern California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.