Pictures | Thu Aug 18, 2016

Louisiana under water

A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding, as seen in an aerial view August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A swimming pool at the home of Marilyn Driggers is filled with floodwater from the Amite River after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Contaminated floodwaters impact a neighborhood as seen in an aerial view in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Donald Ezell walks on the flooded street he lives on in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Discarded belongings from a flooded home are piled outside after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Ashley Ayala, 20, Lionel Vogel, Lynn Woodward, and Charlie Romano (L to R) clean out a refrigerator after Woodward's home was flooded due to heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Megan Schexnayder and David McNeely (R) sit on the porch of a home which is surrounded by floodwaters after heavy rains in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Trees and shrubs along the interstate highway 12 (I-12) have visible water marks showing the extent of flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A flooded baseball field at the Gonzales Civic Center is seen in an aerial view in Gonzales, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Todd Stevens, 45, removes baseboard from his flood-damaged home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Floodwaters cover streets of a residential area in Sorrento, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A bathtub is covered in mud in a flooded home after heavy rains in Denham Springs, Louisiana, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Flooded homes are seen in Prairieville, Louisiana, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Residents use a boat to navigate through flood waters in Ascension Parish. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Johnette Folse stands in her flood damaged living room in Denham Springs. Folse said she used the kayak seen in the photo to rescue her animals all of whom survived the flood. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A submerged vehicle is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
The floodwaters recede from Bethel United Methodist Cemetery in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Renton Affray, a firefighter with the St. Amant Fire Department, embraces his girlfriend Malie Geautrux on a flooded street in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A high water vehicle drives down a road in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
An airboat brings rescued residents to safety in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Flooded homes are seen in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Troy Lukuette (L) and Cayde Lukuette fill sand bags as a response to flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A submerged mailbox is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A resident transfers his belongings into a boat after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A casket is seen in front of a partially submerged church in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A truck carrying a boat drives through the remaining floodwaters on Liberty Road in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Brittany Addox (R) comforts her dog, Maggie, after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
