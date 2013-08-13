Love in China
A sign with the personal profile of a single person who hopes to find a spouse is seen as a couple chat at People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. There are plenty of men to go round among China's nearly 1.4 billion people but social status can conspire against single professional women, sometimes making it difficult to find a partner. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Signs with the personal profiles of singles who hope to find spouses are seen in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. The signs display the personal details of applicants such as their names, photos, age, income and occupation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man reads signs showing the personal profiles of people looking for spouses in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple embrace as they travel on an escalator in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at pictures of single people displayed on a board during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The parents of a person who is looking for a spouse, display a sign with their child's personal profile in People's Square in downtown Shanghai August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Women sit and talk as they wait to meet men during a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman, who is looking for a spouse for her child, takes notes from a personal profile board during a mass wedding organised as part of a matchmaking event in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple talk to a vendor at a wedding dress stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman lies on a bed as she talks to her partner at a furniture stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man waits for a vendor at a photography stand during wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple shops for a wedding ring at a jewellery stand during a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman holds a sign during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a wedding exhibition in downtown Shanghai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man uses his phone to scan a QR code sticker, which is used to share personal information, during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People attend a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men attend the recording of an episode of "Meet you on Saturday", a matchmaking television programme, at a local local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man introduces himself onstage during a matchmaking event in Jinshan beach, south of Shanghai July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Parents of participants appearing on "Meet you on Saturday", a matchmaking television programme, chat during the recording of an episode at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
25-year-old Liu Tingting introduces herself during the recording of an episode of "Meet you on Saturday", a matchmaking television programme, at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Woman talk during the recording of an episode of a matchmaking television programme, "One out of 100", in Shanghai July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
27-year-old Hang Cheng waits backstage during the recording of an episode of "Meet you on Saturday", a matchmaking television programme, at a local television station in Shanghai July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Couples take an escalator as they participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, at a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A make-up artist applies cosmetics as women prepare to participate in a mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Couples wait to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, at a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bride waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman holds her marriage certificate as couples participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A couple prepares to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in a suburban area of Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
