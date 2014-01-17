Luminarias hot to trot

A man rides a horse with a child through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the festival of Saint Anthony, patron Saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina