Lunar New Year celebrations

<p>Dancers perform a Lion Dance during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>A young girl is seen at the Yan Wo temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

<p>Photographers take pictures during fireworks over Victoria Harbour celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hong Kong February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>A performer inserts two live snake heads into his mouth during a performance at the Ditan Temple Fair celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year in Beijing February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Traders offers a gift to a student wearing a traditional lion costume during Chinese New Year celebrations inside the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange at financial district of Makati city, metro Manila February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A girl covers her ears while fireworks explode during a lion dance performance to celebrate Chinese New Year in downtown Lima February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks, during a folk art performance to celebrate traditional Chinese Spring Festival at an amusement park in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Worshippers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Worshippers offer incense during Lunar New Year at a temple in Bandung, West Java February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Supri</p>

<p>People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A man prays in a temple before the Lunar New Year in Makassar in the Indonesia's South Sulawesi province February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

<p>A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Folk artists perform on stilts at Longtan Park in Beijing February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A man holds a plastic flower as a temple is decorated ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Traditional Chinese Dragon dancers perform ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Suphan Buri province, about 65.2 miles (105 km) north of Bangkok February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

<p>Barbers shave villagers ahead of the Lunar New Year at a market in Juancheng, Shandong province February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Students wearing lion dance costumes perform ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A snake lantern is seen among other Chinese New Year decorations at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Shop assistants hold stuffed snake toys ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at Victoria Park in Hong Kong February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Snakes hang from a wooden cabinet marked with the Chinese characters "poisonous snake", at a snake soup shop ahead of the Spring Festival in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>A lit-up electronic decoration made of snakes is seen on a wall in Wuhan ahead of the Spring Festival, Hubei province, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>A dish created in the shape of a snake is presented on a table as residents stand around, during an annual local celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>Chen Yuxiang, 22, feeds a mouse to his pet python ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>Pei Hao, 22, plays with one of his 53 pet snakes ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>Snake figurines are on display in a shop ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila's Chinatown February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>A couple takes pictures of red lantern decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>The Shanghai Tower, which is still under construction, is seen as a red lantern hangs from a traditional Chinese building ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Shanghai February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A worker hangs red lanterns used for decoration ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in a park in Beijing, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An ethnic Chinese Malaysian arrives at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>An ethnic Chinese Malaysian walks past a window decorated with a dragon sculpture at Thean Hock Keong temple, popularly known as Snake Temple, ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Klang outside Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>People walk past a Chinese decorative drum with a paper-cutting of a snake ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Ditan Park (the Temple of Earth) in Beijing February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Sentosa Island staff volunteers work on a 100m (328 feet) long sand snake sculpture, entitled Glittering Snake Trail by Singaporean sand sculptor JOOheng Tan, during a media preview of the Sentosa Flowers festival on Singapore's Sentosa Island February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

