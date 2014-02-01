Lunar New Year celebrations
Fireworks go off to mark the Lunar New Year, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Children take part in activities to mark the Lunar New Year in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A boy gestures as dancers perform a Lion Dance in Chinatown during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Folk artistes on stilts dance during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing...more
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year...more
Worshipers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man prays for good fortune while holding incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian men release sparrows from a cage to mark the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Folk artists wear their stilts before their folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Filipino-Chinese people perform a dragon and lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A performer blows fire during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Folk dancers hold horse models as they prepare to take part in a traditional horse dance on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Longtan park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People hold up incense sticks as they wait to plant the first incense stick of the new year during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A family holds up incense sticks as they pray during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man takes picture of fireworks celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Revelers take photos of themselves during Chinese New Year celebrations ahead of the new year at Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. The Lunar New Year which falls on January 31 marks the year of the horse. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds burning dry grass in his mouth while spitting a flame as he performs a feat of his strength during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January...more
Traditional dancers perform during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Divers perform a dragon dance as they "bless" the shipwreck habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of the festive Chinese New Year celebrations in Sentosa, Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Revelers walk past a flower lantern display ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A 6.5 metres rocking horse stands amidst flowers ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Yilan county, southern Taiwan, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Li Sheng poses after tattoo artist Sun Lan tattooed the image of a horse with wings on his back, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year at her studio in Beijng, January 19, 2014. Li, a 28 year old office worker, said the year of horse gave him...more
Ponies run during their daily training at a horse club owned by Yu Qian, a famous Chinese crosstalk performer, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Beijing, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese New Year decoration is seen at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits on his sack outside the Beijing Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wait for their trains at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, ahead of Chinese New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents raise their glasses as they pose for photographs at a table full of dishes during a "Ten thousand families dinner" organized by a local community to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan, Hubei province January 24, 2014....more
Children play with bubble toy guns under Chinese lunar New Year decorations at a park in Beijing, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
An orangutan named Maomao from the Yunnan Wildlife Park plays with a horse-shaped toy at a market selling Spring Festival goods during a promotional event in Kunming, Yunnan province January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger (R) throws a piece of garbage on the floor as a cleaner collects garbage on a carriage of a train travelling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou during the travel peak season ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Xinyang, Henan Province January...more
A shopkeeper selling festive couplets waits for customers ahead of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Singapore January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
