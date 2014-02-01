Lunar New Year celebrations

Li Sheng poses after tattoo artist Sun Lan tattooed the image of a horse with wings on his back, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year at her studio in Beijng, January 19, 2014. Li, a 28 year old office worker, said the year of horse gave him an idea of having the horse tattoo on his back and it took 6 days to finish the tattoo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon