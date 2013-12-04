Lunch at the zoo
A gorilla eats fresh fruit and vegetables at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gorilla eats fresh fruit and vegetables at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, opens the door of the giraffe paddock at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, opens the door of the giraffe paddock at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. Two full-time veterinarians are in charge of the health and well-being of the...more
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. Two full-time veterinarians are in charge of the health and well-being of the animals. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, Zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, transport an Impala with an electric car at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The private zoo which opened in...more
Thierry Petit, Zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, transport an Impala with an electric car at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The private zoo which opened in 1966 greets up to 800,000 visitors a year and is home to around 1,700 animals of 170 different species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, zoo keeper, gives a cricket to a tamarin monkey at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard is transported on an electric car before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The Palmyre Zoo participates in 40 European breeding...more
An anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard is transported on an electric car before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. The Palmyre Zoo participates in 40 European breeding programmes and provides funding for the conservation of endangered species. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Franck Roulon, zoo keeper, feeds Indian elephants at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Franck Roulon, zoo keeper, feeds Indian elephants at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), Zoo veterinarian, and Michel Vic, zoo employee, carry an Impala at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), Zoo veterinarian, and Michel Vic, zoo employee, carry an Impala at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Florence Perroux, a zoo employee, speaks to a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Florence Perroux, a zoo employee, speaks to a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, a zoo keeper, feeds tamarins and marmosets monkeys in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janick Fetard, a zoo keeper, feeds tamarins and marmosets monkeys in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A tamarin monkey is fed by a zoo keeper at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A tamarin monkey is fed by a zoo keeper at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Zoo veterinarian Thierry Petit operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Zoo veterinarian Thierry Petit operates on a Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, weighs a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Seychelles giant tortoise is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A Seychelles giant tortoise is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, catches a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, catches a black-and-white ruffed lemur at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, feeds an hippopotamus at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Farjon, zoo keeper, feeds an hippopotamus at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, checks an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit, zoo veterinarian, checks an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard before an operation at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two python molurus are seen with rabbits in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Two python molurus are seen with rabbits in a cage at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pink flamingos are fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pink flamingos are fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Thierry Petit (R), zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, hold an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau more
Thierry Petit (R), zoo veterinarian, and Audrey Messire, veterinarian assistant, hold an anaesthetized Sri Lankan leopard at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A zoo keeper prepares worms for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis...more
A zoo keeper prepares worms for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the 18 hectares (44 acres) pine forest of Les Mathes, in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A zoo keeper prepares crickets for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A zoo keeper prepares crickets for the meal of marmosets and tamarins monkeys at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Ronald Bosse, a zoo keeper, feeds a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Ronald Bosse, a zoo keeper, feeds a gorilla at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gorilla is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gorilla is fed by a zoo employee at the family-owned Palmyre Zoo in the Charente Maritime region, western France, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
The art of butterflies
Hunters gather butterflies in the forests of the Central African Republic, then sell them to artists, who use the wings to make mosaics.
Going to the polls
Voters exercise their franchise in Delhi's state assembly election.
Sexually exploited in Brazil
With Brazil hosting the World Cup next year, officials fear an explosion in child prostitution. A look inside a shelter for girls who have faced sexual...
Hard times in Detroit
Detroit is eligible for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, marking a watershed moment in the city's history.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.