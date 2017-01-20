Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 21, 2017 | 2:05am IST

Lunch with President Trump

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania attend the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
1 / 10
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
2 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
3 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania stand with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
4 / 10
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A table prepared for President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
5 / 10
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Hillary Clinton greets First lady Melania Trump as her husband Bill speaks with President Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
6 / 10
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania take their seats. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
7 / 10
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A head waiter makes final checks of a table. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
8 / 10
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Waiters get ready for the Inaugural Luncheon. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
9 / 10
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A table prepared for Donald Trump's sons. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
10 / 10
