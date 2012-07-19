Luxury China
Waiters open a Chinese traditional red door inside a luxurious furniture museum in Beijing February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A guide looks in from the entrance of a hall for a Louis Vuitton Voyages exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A businessman talks on the phone next to a Challenger 300 aircraft during the Shanghai International Business Aviation Show at Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Louis Vuitton sunglasses are seen at the largest Louis Vuitton store in China, which is located in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Guests attend a dinner at Ultraviolet restaurant in Shanghai June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security guards stand in front of a entrance of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Shanghai, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man films a gold-plated Infiniti G37 at a jewelry store in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A cleaner uses a feather duster to clean a bottle of the luxury Scotch whisky brand Royal Salute on display at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Guests take snapshots of a gold bathtub at the 2006 Millionaires' Fair at the Shanghai Exhibition Center April 28, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
Staff members of the new Gucci flagship store in Shanghai chat as they wait for customers on its opening day June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A waitress carrying an umbrella walks down the driveway to Chateau Laffitte Hotel, an imitation of the 1650 Chateau Maisons-Laffitte by French architect Francois Mansart, located on the outskirts of Beijing August 16, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
An Audi car drives past Tiananmen Square as a police officer stands guard on a street in central Beijing February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Family members of a couple getting married sit inside a Hammer Limousine on the drive to the wedding reception in Shanghai August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A general view shows the Huangpu River from the balcony of an apartment at the Tomson's Riviera project in Shanghai July 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A fine and rare famille-rose "peach" vase, Tianqiuping, with a seal mark and period of Qianlong, which is estimated to fetch 10.3 to 15.4 million dollars, is shown during a Sotheby's preview in Hong Kong September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Employees use irons on chair covers before a Louis Vuitton's news conference in Shanghai, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman walks past a Burberry shop in Beijing, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker adjusts a display of Mont Blanc watches at the luxury-goods company's new store in Beijing January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A bottle of Hennessy X.O. is displayed next to a model at the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Women pose for a picture in front of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Ferrari 458 Spider is loaded onto a truck after being bought by a young Chinese at its showroom in Shenzhen May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mobile phones plated in stainless steel and 18-carat gold (top), with a price tag of HK$79,750 ($10,249) and HK$462,000 ($59,380) respectively, are shown at a luxury goods department store in Hong Kong October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Guests walk in the lobby of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration in Jiangsu province October 7, 2011. Huaxi village, also known as China's richest village, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the inauguration of a massive 328-meters (1,076 feet) high skyscraper that screams for attention from its lowly skyline. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The newly inaugurated skyscraper tower of Huaxi village is seen in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A waiter is reflected in a mirror as he pours Scotch whisky from luxury brand Royal Salute into glasses at a launch ceremony for the release of the '62 Gun Salute' series in central Beijing December 6, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
Galaxy Macau, the latest resort in Macau built by Galaxy Entertainment Group, is lit up in the evening after it opened for business May 15, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A visitor walks past Chinese security guards as she walks into a hall for the Top Essence luxury goods show in Beijing, November 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
