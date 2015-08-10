Luxury Paris
An employee prepares breakfast in front of the Eiffel tower at the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. Nowhere in the world has more accommodation available on Airbnb than Paris. Now the home-sharing website that has...more
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris, France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pianist and an employee are seen at work at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the spa and the pool of the Parisian luxury Four Seasons George V, in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The terrace of the restaurant of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee is seen in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the lobby of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A fork is displayed on a table at the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A book on the history of the hotel is pictured in a room at luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks in the bar of the luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A general view shows the courtyard of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Employees are seen at work at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks through the bar of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Employees wait for clients at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A logo of luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee is seen on a glass cover in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee holds keys at the reception of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks through the lobby of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A chandelier hangs from the ceiling at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An employee walks on a carpet past a logo at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Olympics past
Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.
Pig wrestling
It's man versus hog at the annual 'greased pig contest" in Quebec, Canada.
Balloons over Bristol
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest hot air balloon festival in Europe.
India this week
Some of our best pictures from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.