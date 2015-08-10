Luxury Paris

Edition:
An employee prepares breakfast in front of the Eiffel tower at the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. Nowhere in the world has more accommodation available on Airbnb than Paris. Now the home-sharing website that has transformed budget travel to the French capital is giving its super-deluxe hotels a fright too.

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris, France, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A pianist and an employee are seen at work at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A general view shows the spa and the pool of the Parisian luxury Four Seasons George V, in Paris, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee is seen at work in the courtyard of the Parisian luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, France July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The terrace of the restaurant of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee is seen in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A general view shows the lobby of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A fork is displayed on a table at the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A book on the history of the hotel is pictured in a room at luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee walks in the bar of the luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A general view shows the courtyard of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Employees are seen at work at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee walks through the bar of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Employees wait for clients at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A logo of luxury hotel Le Plaza Athenee is seen on a glass cover in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee holds keys at the reception of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee walks through the lobby of the luxury hotel Le Bristol, in Paris July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A chandelier hangs from the ceiling at luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee waits for clients in front of the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V, in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee walks on a carpet past a logo at the luxury hotel Four Seasons George V in Paris July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

