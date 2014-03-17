L'Wren Scott found dead
Police stand guard outside designer L'Wren Scott's home in Manhattan, March 17, 2014. The fashion designer and girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was found dead in her apartment on Monday from an apparent suicide. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott pose following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
L'Wren Scott prepares backstage before her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
L'Wren Scott is seen following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mick Jagger and model L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
L'Wren Scott and Jennifer Love Hewitt watch as a model presents a creation at the 2012 Project Runway show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
L'Wren Scott poses following her Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mick Jagger and L'Wren Scott arrive for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 during the Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
L'Wren Scott arrives at the world premiere of 'Crossfire Hurricane' at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Mick Jagger arrives with L'Wren Scott at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Victoria Beckham speaks with L'Wren Scott during the Chanel Haute Couture spring-summer 2006 show in Paris, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Files
L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
