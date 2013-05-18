M23 rebel training
M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 new recruit demonstrates martial arts during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A female M23 rebel recruit takes part in a march together with other recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 rebel trainer walks behind recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 rebel trainer teaches a new female recruit to salute during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel arrives to speak with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 rebel recruits attend military lessons in the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 rebel trainer runs past recruits crawling on the ground during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 rebel recruits participate in a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 rebel recruits clap as they sing war songs during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 camp commander Major Innocent Madido inspects new recruits during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 camp commandant Major Innocent Madido speaks to new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
General Sultani Makenga of the M23 rebel speaks with new recruits at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
