Pictures | Mon May 8, 2017 | 5:13pm IST

Macron wins French election

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum after results were announced. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of French President Elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron react after the announcement, in Marseille. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on stage during his victory rally. REUTERS/Thomas Samson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at his campaign headquarters after early results. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A supporter of Marine Le Pen wipes her eyes in the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage at the Pyramid du Louvre Museum to give a speech to supporters after results. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
President-elect Emmanuel Macron is seen on a giant screen near the Louvre museum in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Demonstrators hold a banner which reads "social struggle" after the announcement of results, in Lyon. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A supporter holds a campaign poster of Emmanuel Macron and European Union flags after results were announced in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
A supporter of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates in Paris. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Marine Le Pen concedes defeat at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Emmanuel Macron waves from his car as he leaves his home. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Marine Le Pen smiles before voting at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Ballots with the names of candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen near ballot boxes on the eve of the second round of the French presidential election, in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as leaves a polling station in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
French President Francois Hollande takes ballots as he prepares to vote in Tulle. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A man prepares to vote at a polling station in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A child looks out from a voting booth as French citizens living in the United States cast their ballots at the French Embassy in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
