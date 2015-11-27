Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Cuban migrants left in limbo
Thousands of Cubans are seeking overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential...
Team Trump
Enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
A Syrian refugee in New Jersey
Sandy Khabbazeh carves out a new life in New Jersey after fleeing Aleppo last September.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.