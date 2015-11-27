Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the "Elf on a Shelf" character proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The shadow of the "Hello Kitty" balloon is seen as it moves down Central Park West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the Sinclair Oil dinosaur proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People watch floats make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Tom Turkey" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
New York Police Department officers stand watch from a building as a "Pillsbury Doughboy" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Toothless" float from "How to Train Your Dragon" makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People watch the parade from a window. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
People riding bicycles make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Spectators wait on 6th Ave prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
An "Ice Age" float proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Members of the 610 Stompers make their way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Skylanders Eruptor" float makes its way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Wiggle Worm" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The Virginia balloon floats down Central Park South as a pigeon flies by. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Floats gather on Central Park West prior to start of the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Paddington Bear" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A worker tends to the "Skylanders Eruptor" balloon before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A member of the Spirit of America group dances. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the animated "Peanuts" characters Snoopy and Woodstock proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float carrying Santa, Mrs. Claus and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A marching band proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float depicting the animated character "Thomas the Train" proceeds along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The West Chester University of Pennsylvania Golden Rams Marching Band performs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A child watches the parade from a ladder. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A "Harold" float proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A woman dressed as a turkey smiles while making her way down 6th Ave. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A New York Police Department officer takes a photo with his cellphone of a holiday-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" float above 6th Ave. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A man on stilts poses before the parade. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
New York Police Department officers survey 6th Ave prior to the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A young spectator waits on 6th Ave before the parade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
