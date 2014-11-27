Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 28, 2014 | 12:58am IST

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

The Paddington Bear float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
People react as they watch the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Members of the Madison Scouts perform during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Hello Kitty float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
At sunrise floats stand ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Thomas the Tank Engine balloon floats by people on balconies during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown blows a kiss during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A Santa Claus character reacts as he makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Snoopy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Gene Simmons of KISS greets spectators during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A participant makes his way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A marching band takes part in a practice session as the sun rises before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Performers prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown captain gives last minute instructions to his fellow clowns as they prepare to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A clown sits on a park bench at sunrise before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Papa Smurf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Sea World float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Clowns line up to use a porta-potty as they get ready to participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Balloons float down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Thomas The Tank Engine float makes its way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
People watch out their hotel room windows as floats make their way down 6th Ave during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats by New York Police Officers during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 88th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
