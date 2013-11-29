Edition:
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

<p>An Uncle Sam balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Buzz Lightyear float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Sonic the Hedgehog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Keystone Cop balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Julius the Monkey balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A Papa Smurf float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A Sonic the Hedgehog float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A marching band makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Musicians warm up before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Snoopy and Woodstock balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Clown Martin Thomas leaps over fellow clowns before the start of the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A woman in an upside-down umbrella float makes her way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Papa Smurf float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A clown uses a portable toilet before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A Buzz Lightyear float makes it's way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Performers in the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wait for a subway to take them to the start of the parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>People look on as the Spiderman balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A float of Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time" makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Sponge Bob Squarepants float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>An elf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Snoopy and Woodstock balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Clowns prepare before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Hello Kitty balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A SpongeBob Squarepants balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Clown Martin Thomas leaps over fellow clowns before the start of the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Santa Claus waves as he rides on his float down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Santa's Elf balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Pikachu float makes its way down 6th Ave. during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A Buzz Lightyear balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A Spiderman balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A member of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation team looks up during preparations for the 87th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A Ronald McDonald balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>Clowns prepare before the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A Pokeball balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A Pikachu balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>The Happy the Hippo balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

