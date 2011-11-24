Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Menace to society
The Himachal Pradesh state government offers financial rewards to members of the public who catch trouble-making monkeys.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
Academy for the Blind
A new academy opens in Jordan for visually impaired children.
Photo focus: Fainting
The moment someone faints, whether it's from shock, heat or exhaustion, can often becoming the defining moment of the event.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.