Pictures | Fri Nov 25, 2011

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

<p>The Kung Fu Panda balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Smurf balloon floats down 6th Avenue during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Kermit the Frog balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Super Cute Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A Spiderman performer greets children on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Mobile Azalea Trail Maids perform on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A marching band performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Smurfs balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A performer is dressed as a snowflake as she walks down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A clown performs on Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Snoopy the Flying Ace balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Santa Claus rides on his sleigh down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Julius the Monkey balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Spongebob Squarepants balloon floats through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Buzz Lightyear balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Singer Cee Lo Green waves as he makes his way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Participants make their way through Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>People watch as floats make their way through Times Square during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Kermit the Frog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>People look out from a balcony as the Santa Claus balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Hawaii All-State Marching Band make its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>Singer Avril Lavigne waves as she makes her way on a float around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Buzz Lightyear balloon makes its way through Times Square during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

<p>The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats around Columbus Circle during the 85th annual Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Friday, November 25, 2011

